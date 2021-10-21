Caf Champions League: Better for Tusker to play bad football and beat Zamalek - Muchiri

Tusker FC winger Boniface Muchiri insists there is no point in playing good football without a win.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions gave their best in the first leg of the Caf Champions League second round but fell to a solitary goal courtesy of Achraf Bencharki.

The hosts had several chances to get at least a goal but did not capitalise on them. With the second leg set for October 22, the Harambee Star is optimistic of an improved showing in terms of results.

'If we fight harder, we will get the result we need'

"We are happy to be here in Egypt and highly motivated, with an aim of giving our best on Friday to get a positive result," Macharia told Goal.

"Everybody is happy and encouraged by the many positive things we have seen in camp. Hopefully, we will maintain the same morale that we have been having ahead of the game.

"Last weekend was my first time playing against Zamalek; it was a tough game, but again playing well and losing the game [is disappointing]. We better play badly but win. It does not add up for people to say we played well in the first leg but lost the game.

"We lost as a team, but I believe if we fight harder and give our best on Friday everything will be fine and we will get the result that we want. We are just going to play football, simple football, and ensure we make the right decisions at the right time and importantly to follow the instructions from the coach.

"We are going to fight as a team for the entire 90 minutes to get the result we want to play in the group stage."

"The Brewers reached the second round of the competition after beating AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 4-1 on aggregate in the initial round, while Zamalek were among the top teams that received a bye.

Before the second round last weekend, the two teams had met in the same competition in 2005 and it was Zamalek who won the two fixtures – 1-0 in the first meeting staged in Nairobi and 3-1 in the second meeting held in Cairo.