Caf Awards: Senegal forward Mane earns high praise from Brazil legend Pele

The three-time World Cup winner has told the Bayern Munich star to target bigger things after being crowned Africa’s finest for the second time

Brazil legend Pele has urged Senegal forward Sadio Mane to target bigger things after winning his second African Player of the Year Award on Thursday.

Pele, considered one of the greatest players of all-time, is a fan of the Bayern Munich forward whom he believes is capable of achieving further success.

“Sadio Mane, from Senegal, has already won fans around the world for his beautiful football. And I am one of them,” said Pele via a post on social media when congratulating the former Liverpool star for winning the Caf award.

“Today, I want to congratulate you @sadiomaneofficiel on receiving the African Player of the Year award. Continue your journey, my friend. You still have many other barriers to break. And I'll be rooting for you."

Mane retained the African Player of the Year Award after shrugging off competition from former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah and countryman Edouard Mendy as the awards ceremony returned after a two-year hiatus.

He played a key role as Senegal won their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon in February, scoring the winning penalty after the final had been forced into a post-match shootout following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Mane was also a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s side last season as they challenged on all four fronts, winning the Carabao and FA Cups and reaching the Champions League final before losing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point on the final day of the season.

Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, scored 23 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22, bettered only by Salah’s 31, before switching to Bayern this summer.

The Ballon d’or Award could be one of the ‘many other barriers’ Pele is referring to, given Mane is among players who have been tipped to claim it alongside Salah and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Liberia President and former AC Milan forward George Weah remains the only African player to have won the prestigious award, claiming it in 1995, although Mane came close three years ago when he finished fourth behind winner Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk.

There was a feeling that the Senegalese deserved better than the fourth place with Messi himself admitting that he was rooting for him.

"It’s a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place," Messi said then. "But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That’s why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane because he’s a player that I like.”