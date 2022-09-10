Barcelona's La Liga clash against Cadiz on Saturday was stopped temporarily because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

Referee halted game with less than 10 minutes left

Cadiz goalkeeper ran first aid kit to stands

Players taken off field

WHAT HAPPENED? The game was stopped after a medical issue caught the attention of those on the field. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma rushed to one of the stands and threw a first aid kit into the crowd. After a delay of around 15 minutes, the referee ordered the players off the field but they eventually reemerged to finish the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino said later that the supporter is in stable condition now, telling Tiempo de Juego: "[The fan] regained the pulse, and has been brought into an ambulance. [The fan] was revived, fell ill again, but was eventually stabilised. It looks as the match will be finished."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Players were clearly distraught as they learned of the seriousness of the matter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona were leading 2-0 against the home side through goals from Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski, but the on-field action has taken secondary importance amid the medical situation.

