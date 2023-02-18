USMNT prospect Caden Clark makes the bench for first time since joining RB Leipzig

Caden Clark didn't make his RB Leipzig debut Saturdaya, but he did make the bench for the first time since joining the Bundesliga side.

Clark on bench vs Wolfsburg

Top USMNT prospect

Closing in on debut

WHAT HAPPENED? The former New York Red Bulls star was named to the bench for RB Leipzig's clash with Wolfsburg, who were missing their own American as Kevin Paredes was forced to sit out due to illness.

Clark didn't get off the bench as RB Leipzig cruised to a 3-0 win behind goals from Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 19-year-old midfielder is a top prospect for the U.S. men's national team and has been a key figure for the U-20s. Clark signed with RB Leipzig in June 2021, but remained on loan with the New York Red Bulls until this January.

THE VERDICT: Clark still has a long way to go when it comes to breaking through at a team like Leipzig, but his inclusion on Saturday does offer a glimpse into how the club views him.

After struggling a bit to take that next step on loan in MLS, Clark seemingly remains highly-regarded in Germany with the decision to include him on Saturday a positive sign for the young midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR RB LEIPZIG? A big test awaits for RB Leipzig, who can now look ahead to Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 clash with Manchester City in Germany.

