Byaruhanga determined to make Uganda proud after Chan call-up

The youngster was impressive for the Hippos in the U20 Cecafa Championship and he has been given a chance to impress in Cameroon

Uganda Cranes midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga has promised to deliver for the country in the African Nations Championship competition scheduled to start in mid-January in Cameroon.

The Vipers SC midfielder was one of the players who impressed as the Hippos won the U20 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations Championship held in Tanzania. The youngster did not hide his joy after being included in the 25-man squad that left for West Africa on Monday afternoon.

"I am ready to give my all and perform to my best whenever given the chance to don the colours of the national team because I know by doing so, I am making many people at home proud," Byaruhanga said ahead of the departure.

"I am proud of getting this call-up, it is a special thing for me because there is so much talent in the group and everyone is giving their all. I feel proud and filled with joy upon knowing that I have a chance of representing my country at the Chan tournament.

"Above all, I am grateful to God, who has blessed me from day one, he deserves all the praise and honour and I pray he guides us so that we emerge victorious at Chan."

The young Venom has urged the Ugandans to rally behind the national team to give them motivation and confidence ahead of the game.

"I call upon all Ugandans to rally behind us as we take on the challenge because they are our biggest support and with them, we are able to face our opponents with vigour," Byaruhanga concluded.

On Monday, Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry named a 25-man squad for the upcoming mini-tournament in Cameroon ahead of the Chan.

The pre-Chan tournament consists of Cameroon, Niger and Zambia, and will be played from January 1 to 7.

McKinstry will lead the team alongside Livingstone Mbabazi and Abdallah Mubiru acting as his assistants. Hamid Juma has been selected as the leader of the delegation while the performance coach is Alexander McCarthy.

Sadiq Wasswa will take charge of the goalkeeper coaching responsibilities.

Geoffrey Massa is the team manager while Samuel Hassan Mulondo and Ayub Balyejusa will serve as the kit men.

Travelling Players:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Tom Ikara (Police FC)

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police FC), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Kyetume FC), Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Hassan Muhammad (Police FC)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Tony Mawejje (Police FC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants FC)

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police FC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL FC), Joakim Ojera (URA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Stephen Mukwala (URA FC), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers SC).