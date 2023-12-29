WWE WrestleMania XL tickets: How to buy, prices and more information

Everything you need to know about how to get tickets for the wrestling promotion's 40th anniversary showpiece.

Forty years on from its original inception as the flagship event of the World Wrestling Federation, and now truly counted as The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment and beyond, WWE WrestleMania returns once more for an anniversary spectacular, stretched out over two days in Philadelphia this April.

One of the storied wrestling promotion’s Big Five events, the legendary show has grown from humble beginnings as a small-scale arena showpiece for its stars into a multi-day jamboree of ring action played out on The Grandest Stage of Them All - and with its return to Pennsylvania once more, the great and the good from across the RAW and SmackDown brands will look to write their name into sporting history.

But just how can you get your hands on tickets to see this event live and in-person? Allow GOAL to lace up those boots, grab the steel chair and prepare our Attitude Adjustment, as we take you through how to buy WWE WrestleMania XL tickets, how much they’ll cost and where and when it will all unfold on the canvas.

Where to buy WWE WrestleMania XL tickets

Tickets for WWE WrestleMania XL are sold through the promotion’s official ticketing retail partner Ticketmaster. All regular sales for the two-day event are handled by the entertainment company, who also handle other major sporting sales across the United States such as NFL and MLS fixtures.

You can find WWE tickets for general sale at their dedicated promotion hub page, which not only includes WWE WrestleMania XL but also regular shows on both the RAW and SmackDown brands, as well as other marquee events and house shows.

Additionally, you may be able to secure tickets through second-hand retailers, with StubHub a popular destination for customers looking to pick up a ticket, either when an event sells out or for less than face value. For further information, keep tabs on official social media channels relating to WWE WrestleMania XL.

How much are WWE WrestleMania XL tickets?

Prices for WWE WrestleMania XL have been officially unveiled, and run the gamut from impressively affordable spots in the nosebleed seats through to extortionately priced five-figure sums for a ringside perch that allows fans to get as up close and personal as they can get with their wrestling heroes.

Starting at $40, there are 18 separate pricing tiers, disregarding additional Premium tickets sold by Ticketmaster, with five tiers set at $100 or less. Those seats will allow fans on a budget to hopefully find a spot to see the action at WWE WrestleMania XL, though they will be as far away from it as possible within the stadium itself.

Ticket costs then rise through three-figure and four-figure sums, with seats on the floor starting at $500, while the rows directly in line with the ring itself will set fans back a whopping $10,000 each. Slightly cheaper options located behind are priced at $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000 respectively, but they still represent a serious outlay for the event.

Will there be a WWE WrestleMania XL ballot?

While several major sporting events allocate tickets through ballot or lottery to their showpiece fixtures, giving the overwhelming demand against the limited number of seats available, WWE WrestleMania XL is not one of those.

Instead, tickets are sold directly through Ticketmaster on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning it is imperative for fans who want to snap up their preferred seats to be ready for any on-sale date for major WWE events. Further information can be found through the promotion’s official ticket portal with the entertainment company.

When will WWE WrestleMania XL tickets go on sale?

WWE WrestleMania XL tickets are already on sale, having gone live on July 21, 2023, an impressive nine months ahead of the event itself.

To purchase tickets for WWE WrestleMania XL, you can head directly to Ticketmaster and their WWE portal, or you can explore your second-hand market options through StubHub.

Where does WWE WrestleMania XL take place?

WWE WrestleMania XL takes place at Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, between April 6 and April 7, 2024. The home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, the 67,594-capacity venue is no stranger to glitzy success and high-drama action over the years.

Opened in 2003 with a string of concerts by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Lincoln Financial Field has become one of the beating cultural hearts of the Philadelphia region since it first opened its doors. It will host WrestleMania for the first time, though it is the second occasion the event has headed to the city and state, with WrestleMania XV held at First Union Center in 1999.

Where can I watch WWE WrestleMania XL?

WWE WrestleMania XL will be, as its predecessors have been, a pay-per-view event, meaning it will be available for purchase through a majority of cable and satellite television retailers.

In addition, however, the event will be livestreamed in the United States from Peacock as part of the streaming service’s wider WWE coverage. You can sign up for a subscription if you do not have one already at peacocktv.com/plans/all-monthly.

Match timings will be confirmed closer to the event itself.

