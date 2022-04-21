Sergio Busquets moved up to third on Barcelona’s all-time appearances list after he was named in the starting line-up for Thursday’s La Liga clash at Real Sociedad.

The 33-year-old moved above Andres Iniesta after making his 675th appearance for the Blaugrana at Anoeta Stadium.

Only current Barca boss Xavi and the legendary Lionel Messi now sit above Busquets in the all-time standings.

Busquets makes Barca history

Congratulations, Sergio! The Barça captain moves past @andresiniesta8 and into the 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝟑 on Barça's all-time appearances list! pic.twitter.com/2pVI1bq8Di — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 21, 2022

Busquets has played for Barca his entire career, making his debut against Racing Santander aged 20 in 2008.

He has gone on to be a mainstay in the heart of the Barca midfield for more than a decade, including the treble-winning sides of 2009 and 2014, to write himself in the history books.

The midfielder has won 30 domestic honours for the club, including eight La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues. He also has 133 caps for Spain, winning the World Cup in 2010 and European Championship in 2012.

Busquets became club captain in August 2021 following the departure of Messi to PSG and is one of only four players to make more than 600 appearances for the club alongside the Argentine, Xavi and Iniesta.

He has some way to go if we wants to knock Messi off the all-time appearance list though, with 104 games needed to top the charts.

