Burnley star Cornet makes Premier League history against Crystal Palace

Maxwel Cornet has become the first Burnley player to score five goals in his first six Premier League starts for the club.

The former Lyon winger scored Burnley’s third goal in their 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace in Saturday’s league outing.

Cornet has been in impressive form for Sean Dyche's men since he made his debut in a 1-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal on September 18, after his permanent switch from Ligue 1.

A week after his debut, he opened his league goal account in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City and on Saturday, he turned up for the Clarets at Turf Moor to help them extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

Christian Benteke fired Crystal Palace ahead in the eighth minute but the hosts responded with an equaliser through Ben Mee in the 19th minute.

Eight minutes later Burnley built on their first goal and Chris Woods put them in the lead, courtesy of an assist from James Tarkowski but they could not preserve it as Benteke found the back of the net again for the visitors in the 36th minute.

Crystal Palace eventually went into the break with a 3-2 lead after Marc Guehi grabbed their third goal in the 42nd minute.

Four minutes into the second half, Cornet snatched a point for Burnley with another equaliser after linking up with Tarkowski.

The Ivorian star was replaced in the 84th minute but Burnley remain in the drop zone with nine points after 12 games.

Cornet will hope to maintain his fine goalscoring run in the English top-flight when Dyche's side host Tottenham Hotspur for their next fixture on November 28.