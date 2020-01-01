Bundesliga restart: Fixtures, teams & how to watch in Africa

German football resumes earlier than the Premier League this weekend, with a full fixture schedule involving Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

The Bundesliga is the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the league set to kick off again this weekend.

With France ending the 2019-20 season early and the Premier League and La Liga aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.

So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know

How to watch the Bundesliga in Africa?

StarTimes have the rights to show Bundesliga matches in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“I am happy to say that StarTimes has done well by bringing it back; by giving us more than the Bundesliga," StarTimes Vice President Maurice Quansah announced when the deal was unveiled. "We have the French Ligue 1, Belgium League, Turkish League, among others."

As the Bundesliga's partner in Africa, StarTimes will broadcast all games live and exclusive across Africa, with the matches available across five sports channels, live and in HD.

“It has been a tough period for football fans around the world," noted StarTimes Sport Director Shi Maochu. "We are very happy to have StarTimes bring back live football in Africa, and even more, as Bundesliga is one of the best league in the world.

“The league had been halted since early April due to the coronavirus pandemic and Bundesliga is the first and only major football league to be back in action. I can’t wait to watch these great clubs, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and others play again.”

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application StarTimes ON, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously.

How can the Bundesliga be watched in the UK and the US?

There are usually five or six separate timeslots during the weekend, with Friday evening games, Saturday afternoon and evening, as well as Sunday afternoon and evening games and sometimes matches on Monday nights.

With no other major football on due to the coronavirus crisis, BT Sport is not restricted by the 15H GMT+1 broadcast blackout in the UK and will show Bundesliga games at 14:30 GMT +1 on Saturdays.

As well as through BT Sport and BT Sport Extra through the red button on your television, Bundesliga games can also be streamed through the BT Sport app on iOS and Android devices.

In the U.S., Fox is the main broadcaster for German football, but Bundesliga matches are shown on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass and TUDN USA.

Bundesliga matchday 26 fixtures

Date Time Match TV Channel/stream May 16 14:30 GMT +1 Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke StarTimes ON May 16 14:30 GMT +1 Augsburg vs Wolfsburg StarTimes ON May 16 14:30 GMT +1 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn StarTimes ON May 16 14:30 GMT +1 RB Leipzig vs Freiburg StarTimes ON May 16 14:30 GMT +1 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin StarTimes ON May 16 17:30 GMT +1 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach StarTimes ON May 17 14:30 GMT +1 Cologne vs Mainz StarTimes ON May 17 17:00 GMT +1 Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich StarTimes ON May 18 19:30 GMT +1 Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen StarTimes ON

The Bundesliga resumes on May 16 with five Saturday afternoon kick-offs, including the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. There will be no Friday evening game as federal government rules insisted that the Bundesliga could only return in the second half of May.