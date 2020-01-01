Bundesliga

Bundesliga fixtures, LIVE (Wolfsburg vs Dortmund & Bayern vs Frankfurt), results, table, news and top scorers

Getty/Goal
Stay up to date with all the latest from this weekend's Bundesliga matches as Bayern and Dortmund continue to battle it out for the title

The Bundesliga was the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the league having kicked off again on May 16th.

With Netherlands and France ending the 2019-20 season early and the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.

So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know.

    LIVE SCORES Bundesliga

    Hertha vs Union Berlin LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Freiburg vs Werder Bremen LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Paderborn vs Hoffenheim LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Schalke 04 vs Augsburg LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Mainz vs RB Leipzig LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf LIVE

    Stay tuned for match updates

    Bundesliga fixtures week 27

    Kick-off (UTC+8) Match
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 02:30 Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Freiburg vs Werder Bremen
    Saturday, 23 May 2020, 21:30 Paderborn vs Hoffenheim
    Sunday, 24 May 2020, 00:30 Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
    Sunday, 24 May 2020, 19:30 Schalke 04 vs Augsburg
    Sunday, 24 May 2020, 21:30 Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig
    Monday, 25 May 2020, 00:00 Koln vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

    Bundesliga table

    Ahead of the restart of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich held a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, with RB Leipzig sitting third - trailing by five points - and Borussia Monchengladbach occupying fourth place six points behind the leaders. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are not out of the race for the title just yet either in fifth place.

    Bayern recorded a routine win over Union Berlin on matchday 26, while BVB saw off regional rivals Schalke 4-0 on their return to competitive action. Leipzig, however, spilled two points as they had to settle for a draw with Freiburg, allowing Gladbach to move into third place.

    Position Team Played Points GD
    1 Bayern Munich 26 58 +49
    2 Borussia Dortmund 26 54 +39
    3 Borussia Monchengladbach 26 52 +21
    4 RB Leipzig 26 51 +36
    5 Bayer Leverkusen 26 50 +18

    Bundesliga results

    Results matchday 26
    Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke
    Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg
    Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn
    RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg
    Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin
    Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
    Cologne 2-2 Mainz
    Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich
    Werder Bremen 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

    Bundesliga news

    Bundesliga 2019-20 top scorers 

    Position Name Club Goals
    1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 26
    2 Timo Werner RB Leipzig 21
    3 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 14
    4 Robin Quaison Mainz 05 12
    5 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 11

