'Class from Bruno!' - NFL legend & Burnley co-owner JJ Watt can't help but salute Man Utd star Fernandes's incredible volleyed goal as he sends rousing half-time message

Burnley co-owner JJ Watt has sent a half-time message to Burnley fans on social media in their match against Manchester United!

  • Watt posts halftime remark
  • Praises Bruno Fernandes' opener
  • Says 'big second half' awaits

WHAT HAPPENED? The post praised the opening goal for Man Utd courtesy of Bruno Fernandes, as he volleyed home a superb finish, but hyped up the second-half of the match after a contentious first 45 minutes that saw Jonny Evans' opening goal ruled out by VAR.

Watt ends it with a promotional cheer for his side saying "Let's go Burnley!!!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Watt has taken to social media all season to help promote and generate excitement around the newly-promoted English side after becoming a co-owner in the off-season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? They'll look to turn around the match after being down 1-0 at halftime.

