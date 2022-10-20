Fernandes sent 'class is permanent' warning to critics before inspiring Man Utd's win over Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes warned his critics that ''class is permanent'' before inspiring Manchester United to victory against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Fernandes criticised for unimpressive stats

Hit back in interview before the Spurs game

Backed up the claims with a goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international has come under scrutiny this season due to his reduced output in the final third. Fernandes had just one goal and two assists to his name prior to the Tottenham game, but fired back at his doubters in a pre-match interview before playing a key role in United's 2-0 win.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If you play as a number ten you will have a lot of last balls and sometimes it is a risky pass. Some people were talking about how, 'he doesn’t run, he doesn’t cover the pitch'. I would like them to see my stats on running,'' Fernandes told Amazon Prime. ''I am normally at least in the top three of those who run the most. The one that has the most sprints, the most recoveries but they do not find that stat because I am not scoring goals.

''I want to score my goals, I want to assist more but that will never be a problem. Obviously class is permanent, you either have it or you don’t but life is made by challenge and I have to challenge myself.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the absence of the injured Harry Maguire, Fernandes was handed the captain's armband against Tottenham once again and ended up making a decisive contribution. The 28-year-old was the architect behind United's best moments all night, and round off an impressive when he fired into the top corner for his second Premier League goal of the campaign in the 69th minute.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Fernandes created nine chances against Spurs, the most by any player in a single Premier League game in this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRUNO FERNANDES? After a match-winning midweek display, Fernandes will hope to replicate his heroics on Saturday when United take on Chelsea in the Premier League.