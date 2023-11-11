Bruno Fernandes sent stern advice by Man Utd legend Dimitar Berbatov - but he's backed to keep the captain's armband at Old Trafford

Dimitar Berbatov has some stern advice for Bruno Fernandes but he does feel the Portugal international should retain the armband at Manchester United.

United enduring poor season

Fernandes has been criticised

Berbatov wants more from captain

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes's captaincy has been called into question this season, with the Red Devils having endured a poor start to the new campaign. Berbatov feels the Portugal international should keep hold of the armband but must find a way to motivate his team-mates more effectively and help them improve.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t know Bruno as a person, and he needs to have other qualities to be a captain other than just his ability on the pitch – like his character, the way he talks to his teammates when they need to be talked to," he told Betfair. "Overall, though, he needs to stay as the captain. It’s not the moment to continue to talk on this topic. He is the captain and will remain so. I’m sure he’s trying his best to motivate his team, to push them forwards and be there to score important goals and make assists."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has also defended Fernandes, saying he does not understand criticism of his skipper. The captain struck the winner against Fulham last time out for United and was also on target in midweek as the Red Devils slumped to defeat in the Champions League against Copenhagen. That result has increased the scrutiny on Ten Hag and his side ahead of the weekend's Premier League fixtures.

WHAT NEXT? Fernandes and Manchester United are back in action on Saturday against Luton Town in the Premier League.