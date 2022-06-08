Brooking: Chelsea player eager to play for Bafana Bafana instead of England

The former Reading academy player needs help from Safa as he hopes to turn out for the 1996 African champions

Chelsea starlet Joshua Royston Brooking is keen to switch his international allegiance to South Africa from England.



The 19-year-old defender, who was born in England to a South African father and an English mother, has turned out for the European country's under-16 national team.



His agent Anthony McFarlen of Base Agency has divulged that Brooking is eager to play for Bafana Bafana.



“Thank you very much for reaching out to us; this is a subject that has been discussed with Josh (Brooking) and his family over the years," McFarlen told Far Post.



“Josh is very keen on representing South Africa, but there might be some difficulties with his dad’s papers as they have expired, and he hasn’t renewed them."



McFarlen explained the South African Football Association need to assist them to resolve the issue in order for the highly-rated player to become eligible to turn out for Bafana.



“So, I think there is going to be some difficulties in getting Josh to play, but if there was a way or a means for the South African Football Association to assist in resolving the matter," he added.



"Then it could be resolved, but I think the matter is a little more complicated than we first expected.”



Brooking was part of the Chelsea youngsters who were registered with the Premier League midway through the 2021-22 season as the club's manager Thomas Tuchel reinforced his first-team squad.,



Having joined the reigning world champions from Reading in 2018, the aggressive defender signed his first professional contract with Chelsea in 2020.