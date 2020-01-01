Bronze & Parris return to Neville's England squad as seven uncapped players are called up for Germany friendly

The Champions League-winning duo are back as Neville names the 28 players who will travel with the Lionesses to Wiesbaden later in October

Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris have made their return to the England squad after being named among the 28 players that will face Germany on October 27.

Bronze withdrew from the Lionesses' last camp due to an injury, while Parris - currently playing for Lyon in France - missed out because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Phil Neville has also picked seven uncapped players for the squad that will travel to Wiesbaden, with Millie Turner, Esme Morgan, Niamh Charles and Ella Toone receiving their first call-ups for a senior international fixture having been brought into the England camp last month for a couple of in-house friendlies.

It will be England's first fixture since March of this year, when they faced the United States, Spain and Japan in the SheBelieves Cup.

“It’s exciting to be facing top-class opposition again after such a long lay-off since the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year," Phil Neville said.

"Germany are currently ranked second in the world so there’s no doubt it will be a tough test for us, but a vital one, as we measure our progress against one of the best teams in the world.

“It will give us a clear idea of where we’re at in terms of our squad depth and development as we prepare for the home UEFA Euro in 2022. We want to compete for the highest honours in world football and that means challenging ourselves against the very strongest opposition.

“I was impressed with the performances of a number of younger players who joined our senior squad last month and I look forward to seeing their further integration and development during this camp. This is an exciting period for England players of all ages and experience to stake their claim for a place in the squad as we build towards upcoming major tournaments.”

Goalkeepers Sandy MacIver and Hannah Hampton are also among the uncapped names, along with Grace Fisk, the West Ham United defender, in a squad that once again has a very youthful feel to it.

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs misses out due to injury, with club team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy also dropping out of the squad along with Liverpool's Rinsola Babajide.

Manchester United midfielder Katie Zelem, who had to withdraw last month after testing positive for Covid-19, is also left out as she continues her return to full fitness.

Atletico Madrid duo Jade Moore and Toni Duggan, and Lyon's Jodie Taylor, are among the other most notable absentees.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Carly Telford, Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Hannah Hampton.

Defenders: Steph Houghton, Abbie McManus, Millie Bright, Grace Fisk, Millie Turner, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Esme Morgan, Leah Williamson.

Midfielders: Niamh Charles, Jill Scott, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Izzy Christiansen, Georgia Stanway, Fran Kirby.

Forwards: Beth Mead, Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Nikita Parris, Beth England, Ellen White.