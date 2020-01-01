Bronze: Lyon's five Women's Champions League titles in a row will never be repeated

The 28-year-old full-back congratulated her team-mates on a "remarkable" achievement in what will "probably" be her last game for the club

Lyon star Lucy Bronze believes that the club’s five successive Champions League titles is a feat that will not be seen again in the game.

The Rhone side claimed the title again on Saturday in San Sebastian as they put German outfit Wolfsburg to the sword by a 3-1 margin.

Goals from Eugenie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir gave Jean-Luc Vasseur’s side victory, with the 28-year-old England defender pleased to be part of a team that made footballing history.

“Every single title is special, so to win another one is so special, and for five in a row," Bronze told BT Sport. “I can't see any women's team ever being able to accomplish that achievement ever again. It's a remarkable achievement that the club has done. It's hard enough to get to the final, let alone win it.”

It was the third time in five years that OL had overcome Wolfsburg in the final, having edged them on penalties in 2016 before dismantling them 4-1 in 2018. Sandwiching those fixtures was a shoot-out win over Paris Saint-Germain, while in 2019 they scored a 4-1 win over Barcelona.

Lyon, who have appeared in nine of the last 11 finals, winning seven, showed their squad depth in the showpiece event, in which they were missing Amandine Henry, Griege M'bock, Nikita Parris and 2018 Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Ada Hegerberg.

“People said it was the best time to play Lyon because we had so many injuries, but the first half we were still the better team by a long shot. The game was effectively over at half-time,” she said. “We've got the strongest squad in the world.”

Bronze also confirmed that her future likely lies back home in England, with a move back to Manchester City mooted.

“Yeah, probably, this is my last game with a French team for now. I'm happy to finish on a high like this now,” she said before discussing the prospect of a move back to the Citizens. “I think everybody's going to say that because that's where I was before. I don't think anything's 100% at the minute.”

The full-back has previously turned out for Sunderland, Liverpool and Everton, as well as Man City.