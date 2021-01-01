Bristol City’s Downing hails Diedhiou and Wells partnership

The Senegal international and the 30-year-old midfielder have been praised for their fine combination at Riverside Stadium

Bristol City assistant manager Keith Downing has hailed the productive partnership between Famara Diedhiou and Nahki Wells following their 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

The Senegal international and the 30-year-old forged a good understanding against the Boro to help the Robins end their six-game losing run at Riverside Stadium.

Diedhiou opened the scoring in the encounter with a fine header before he was set up by Wells to double his side’s lead.

The Senegal forward then turned provider when he found Wells with a fine pass shortly before the end of the first half and the midfielder swiftly tucked home his effort from close range.

Downing was in charge of the side as newly-appointed manager Nigel Pearson watched the game from the stands, and has showered encomium on the duo for their impressive understanding.

“I thought we were worthy winners today and our football was really good, particularly in the first half and we scored some real quality goals,” Downing told the club website.

"We put two up front today and Nahki and Famara were excellent, they played very well with each other and caused problems on the counter-attack.

“They showed composure with a good header and side-foot from Famara and then Nahki taking it round the keeper. We want more from them but it shows they have the ability to go and do it."

The victory moved the Ashton Gate outfit to the 12th spot on the Championship table after gathering 42 points from 32 games.

Diedhiou has now scored 10 goals and provided one assist in 34 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign.

The forward will be expected to continue his productive partnership with Wells when Bristol City take on Swansea City in their next Championship game on Saturday.

Diedhiou has been with the Robins since the summer of 2017 when he joined the side from French club Angers.

The 28-year-old forward has made more than 145 appearances across all competitions for the Ashton Gate outfit since his arrival.

Diedhiou will hope to maintain his fine club performances to enjoy regular call-up to the Senegal national team, having only made 10 appearances for the West African side since his debut in 2014.