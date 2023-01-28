Arsenal and Chelsea will have to spend big this winter if they are to tempt Brighton into parting with Moises Caicedo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton have slapped a £90 million ($111.5m) price tag on midfielder Caicedo amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, according to The Independent. Caicedo has begged Brighton to let him go after Arsenal saw an offer of £60 million ($74m) rejected by the Seagulls. Brighton have been left "deeply unimpressed" by Caicedo's demand to leave the club and will only sell if their valuation is met.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo has emerged as one of Europe's hottest properties after impressing for Brighton. However, the Seagulls are determined to keep hold of the midfielder and have exiled him from the squad until after the transfer deadline has passed on Tuesday night.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal and Chelsea have already battled it out for Mykhailo Mudryk in the current transfer window, with the Blues coming out on top. The Gunners won't want to miss out on another target, but Brighton's price tag may put Caicedo out of reach.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? The Seagulls will be without Caicedo for Sunday's FA Cup fourth round clash against Liverpool but will be hoping he's still at the club when they return to action against Bournemouth next time out in the Premier League.