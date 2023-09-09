Hands off! Brighton confident of new Kaoru Mitoma deal amid interest from Liverpool, Man City and Barcelona

Japan international Kaoru Mitoma could snub interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona to sign a new contract with Brighton.

Mitoma contract expires in two years

Brighton expect him to sign extension

Europe's top teams after winger

WHAT HAPPENED? According to 90min, the Seagulls are confident that the 26-year-old will sign a new contract. His current deal expires in 2025, but he is set to finalise an extension by the end of the year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitoma has impressed since returning from a loan spell at Belgian side Royale Union Saint Gilloise. He has already scored one goal and assisted three more in the Premier League for Roberto De Zerbi's team this term. His recent development resulted in reports that Europe's top teams are keeping an eye on him, after scoring 10 goals and laying on eight assists in 2022/23.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MITOMA? After international duty with Japan, the winger and his Brighton team-mates will take on Manchester United in the Premier League on September 16.