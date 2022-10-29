Brighton fans mock former coach Potter with savage 'sack' chant after taking big lead over Chelsea

Brighton fans mocked Chelsea boss Graham Potter by chanting "you're getting sacked in the morning" as their side went 3-0 up against their old coach.

Potter up against former side for first time

Brighton 3-0 up at half-time

Home team supporters taunted ex-coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton took the lead after five minutes through a goal from Leandro Trossard before own goals by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah put them further ahead. The home team's fans took the opportunity to hit back at the man who left them to take over as Chelsea boss in September. After the dominant first-half, Brighton went on to win 4-1.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Brighton supporters chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" at the 47-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter spent three years in charge of the Seagulls, guiding them to a ninth place finish in the Premier League in his last full season in charge. He was lured to Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the current campaign, replacing Thomas Tuchel. The Blues were unbeaten under Potter heading into his first clash against his former team on Saturday.

DID YOU KNOW? Saturday's game was just the third time Brighton have scored three goals in the first half of a Premier League game - neither of the previous instances occurred during Potter's spell in charge.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's men are in action again in midweek when they host Dinamo Zagreb in the final Champions League group stage match.