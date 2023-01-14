'We have to think about the team' - Brighton coach De Zerbi sends Trossard message with Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham linked

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi suggested he is open to letting Leandro Trossard return to his squad despite recent drama over a possible winter exit.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian was left out of the squad which faced (and easily beat) Liverpool this weekend with his manager citing a "poor attitude". Consequently, Trossard's agents hit back at the humiliating claims and suggested that "a potential transfer" is now the most beneficial outcome for both player and club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after Saturday's win, De Zerbi has now opened the door for a return to the team, telling the press: “I want to be clear about Trossard. I’m sorry for the situation. I don’t think I’ve made a mistake with him. The people inside Brighton know very well the situation. I’m fine with myself and I’m ready to open the doors for him, because he’s a good guy and a very important player for us. He changes the team, but he has to understand and to work with my attitude, in my way, because I am the coach, I decide the rules inside the dressing room, only this.

“I’m honest, I’m very clear. When I want to say something I speak inside the family and our family is the dressing room. I don’t want to speak about the communication of his agent, because I don’t know him, I know only Leo. I’m ready to listen to him without a problem, because this situation is important. It’s not a bad situation, it’s a great situation, because if he learns, if we improve our way, we can only improve, and to achieve our dreams there is only one way. To be open to improve and ready to work hard, because we are Brighton, a team of medium level in this competition, so we have to think about the team more than ourselves.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with the midfielder in recent times and an exit in the near future does seem likely. With nine goal involvements in 16 league appearances this term, it's not hard to see why he's a wanted man either.

WHAT NEXT FOR TROSSARD? With Chelsea now signing Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, he probably won't end up in west London (though don't rule anything out with Todd Boehly calling the shots). Those deals do leave Arsenal short, however, so perhaps the Gunners will make a move for the wantaway Brighton man this winter.