Brighton & Hove Albion slayer Saiss revels in ‘right foot’ finish

Romain Saiss claimed he deserves some credit for his ‘right foot’ finish in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 triumph over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The African star’s first-half strike helped Bruno Lage’s men silence their hosts at the American Express Community Stadium in Wednesday’s Premier League outing.

Saiss, 31, latched on to a fine Ruben Neves pass to execute a brilliant finish with his right foot with the ball sailing past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Although the hosts tried all they could to restore parity, it was the Wolves who reigned supreme after the full-time whistle.

But it was the Morocco international’s splendid volley with an unusual leg that will live long in the memory.

“I’m always happy to score goals,” the former Le Havre and Angers star told the club website.

“I was close to scoring a second as well, it’s something I try to improve on, every season I get a lot of chances, so I try to improve and [on Wednesday night] I’m happy to score again in this stadium. Let’s go and why not another one on Sunday?

“I know him very well now, for a lot of years, so it was a fantastic pass from a fantastic player, but I think I deserve some credit for the finish with my right foot. I never use my right foot, which is why I’m happy as well.”

He also said the timing of the goal was key in helping his team seal victory against Graham Potter’s side.

“It was important to score before the end of the first half because we tried to play from the back, but the first half we didn’t create a lot of chances,” he continued.

“It was better in the second half because they gave us the space on the counter-attack, when we know we can be dangerous, with Adama especially, so it was important to come back after half-time with more confidence to start the second half.”

Thanks to this result, Wolves climbed to eighth in the English elite division log after amassing 24 points from 17 matches.

They will square up against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in their next fixture and the Atlas Lion was modest about his team’s chances against the Blues.

“It’s better to win games before the next one, especially a big team, so it’s good for heads,” he added.

“Now, we have a couple of days to recover before preparing for the next game.”

The Molineux Stadium giants are set to miss the services of Saiss from January to February 2022 due to his participation in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.