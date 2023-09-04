Revealed: Brentford, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Roma rejected chance to sign Mason Greenwood from Man Utd before Getafe loan transfer

Brentford, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Roma all reportedly rejected the chance to sign Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United.

The Red Devils revealed at the end of a long-running internal investigation that they would be parting company with the 21-year-old forward during the summer transfer window.

Greenwood had been cleared to resume his professional career after seeing charges of attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault dropped in February 2023.

He has not played since January 2022, but is tied to a contract at Old Trafford through to 2025.

United have taken the decision to move on without him, with interested parties invited to step forward prior to the latest transfer deadline passing on September 1.

Several clubs from across Europe were sounded out before a season-long loan deal was eventually struck with La Liga side Getafe.

The Athletic claims that Premier League outfit Brentford snubbed the chance to put an agreement in place, while German giants Dortmund did likewise.

Roma were credited with interest at one stage, as former United boss Jose Mourinho mulled over a reunion with Greenwood in Italy, but they – along with Serie A rivals AC Milan – are said to have reached the conclusion that a deal was not in their best interests.

Lazio did look to put a loan package in place, but saw the Italian window close before a move could be finalised.

That has led to Greenwood heading for Spain, with United reportedly covering at least £50,000 of his £75,000-a-week salary, while also funding a six-bedroom villa for the one-cap England international and a private translator.

The Athletic reports that Getafe’s deal for Greenwood includes a break clause that can be triggered in January if all parties decide that the switch has not worked out as planned.

That is standard practice when it comes to loans, with it yet to be determined when Greenwood will be back in action or how he will fare outside of English football.