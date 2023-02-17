Brendan Rodgers admits he 'won't beg' Arsenal-linked James Maddison to extend his Leicester stay

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that he "won't beg" James Maddison to sign a new contract amid Arsenal links.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Englishman has long been linked with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham. With his contract expiring in June 2024, Maddison could soon be on the move and it seems his manager won't stop him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press, Rodgers said there had been “no change” in negotiations.

He added: “It’s been a conversation the club have been having for a while. His contract is clear where it’s at. For me, it’s about making sure James is playing at the best level he can be. He’s staying available and fit.

“It’d be great (if he signed a new contract). He’s a top player in the league, he’s shown that in his time here gradually. You can see that development take place. We improve players and give them great conditions to work in. But I won’t be begging a player to stay. They get great support here and if they’ve been here, they understand what the club is about.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison has nine goals and five assists to his name in just 16 Premier League outings, so it's little wonder he's been linked with a big-money move elsewhere. Leicester teammate Youri Tielemans has also been linked with the Gunners in the past and the Foxes haven't been able to extend his contract either, with it set to expire this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER? The Foxes travel away to Manchester United on Sunday in the league with Maddison in good form having scored and assisted the week before in a 4-1 win over Spurs.