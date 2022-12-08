Turn away, Roy! Brazil have ‘many celebrations’ ready as Vinicius Jr responds to Keane ‘Strictly’ criticism

Vinicius Junior has responded to “Strictly” criticism of Brazil’s dancing by informing Roy Keane that there are “many celebrations” to come.

Selecao enjoying themselves at Qatar 2022

Have progressed to the quarter-finals

Will continue to dance their way to glory

WHAT HAPPENED? The Selecao have started to move through the gears at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with a crushing 4-1 victory over South Korea in the last-16 carrying them into the quarter-finals. Each of Brazil’s efforts against the Koreans was accompanied by a group dance routine, much to the disgust of Manchester United legend Keane, who said during ITV punditry duty: “I can't believe what I'm watching, it's like watching Strictly [Come Dancing]. It's four goals, and they are doing it every time. I don't mind so much the first jig, it's the one after that, and the manager getting involved.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Brazil boss Tite mimicked Richarlison’s pigeon celebration after seeing the Tottenham striker find the target, and Vinicius says there is much more where that came from. The Real Madrid forward has said in response to Keane and any other critics: “Sure, some love to complain when they see other people's happiness and we Brazilians are a joyful people, so it will always bother them. The goal is the most important moment in football, in a World Cup it is even more important so it's a moment of joy not only for us, players, but for our entire country. We still have many celebrations ready, so we need to keep playing better, winning games and stay joyful in the process.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil, with impressive depth to their star-studded ranks, are starting to live up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites, with Neymar returning to their side against South Korea after shaking off an unfortunate ankle injury.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Brazil will be back in action on Friday when facing 2018 finalists Croatia in the quarter-finals.