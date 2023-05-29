Brazil remain hopeful of tempting Carlo Ancelotti away from Real Madrid this summer as they extend deadline for finding Tite's successor

Brazil remain hopeful of convincing Carlo Ancelotti to become their new manager as they extended the deadline for deciding on the next coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Ancelotti clarifying earlier this month that he wants to see out his Real Madrid contract that runs until 2024, Brazil remain optimistic about appointing him as their next coach, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil's head coach position has remained vacant since Tite resigned after the 2022 World Cup. At the moment, Ramon Menezes is managing both the senior and the U20 side that is currently playing at the U20 World Cup in Argentina.

While the CBF had initially set the month of May as a deadline to finalise their search for a new manager, they are now reportedly ready to wait for the Italian.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other than Ancelotti, the CBF is also looking at names like Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahce boss Jorge Jesus, Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz and Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira as options to replace Tite permanently at the helm.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Brazil are set to face Guinea and Senegal, on June 17 and 20, respectively, in international friendlies.