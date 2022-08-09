Entering as one of the tournaments favourites, Brazil use the fierce Jaguar to inspire their players on the pitch

Brazil has revealed two impressive kits for the 2022 World Cup, kicking off on 21 November in Qatar. The home kit is instantly reminiscent of the classic Brazilian yellow and blue jersey, but the latest edition comes with some unique details.

A subtle all-over jaguar pattern adorns the home kit, giving the shirt a new lease of life. Green and blue, borrowed from the national flag, are used for the sleeve cuffs and collar. There's also clever detailing with the collar, which when unbuttoned, reveals the Brazillian flag, with the blue button at the heart of it.

The jaguar pattern is even more loud and proud on the away kit, which comes in a brilliant blue colourway. Luminescent green bleeds into the blue on the sleeves to further reveal the patterning of the large cat, the star of both shirts.

Brazil goes into the tournament having won five World Cups. If anything, the FIFA number one ranked team in the world will look the part to add to their already brimming trophy cabinet.

Brazil 2022 World Cup home and away kit price and how to buy

The Brazil World Cup 2022 home and away kits will be available to pre-order from PRO: Direct Soccer.

Brazil 2022 World Cup Home Kit

Brazil 2022 World Cup Away Kit

