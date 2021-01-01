Boupendza scores, Munir sees red in Hatayspor’s loss to Sio’s Genclerbirligi

The Africans suffered contrasting fortunes as the Star of the South bowed to Mustafa Kaplan’s Youth on Wednesday afternoon

Aaron Boupendza continued with his blistering goalscoring form as Hatayspor bowed to a 3-1 defeat to Genclerbirligi in Wednesday’s Turkish Super Lig clash while his teammate, goalkeeper Munir, was shown a red card.

The Star of the South came into the clash staged at the Eryaman Stadium on the back of their 2-1 win over Konyaspor, however, they were unable to recreate their winning form against Mustafa Kaplan’s men.

Hatayspor began the encounter on a bright note and deservedly took the lead in the 25th minute through Boupendza. Profiting from a headed pass from Strahil Popov, the Gabon international blasted a left-footed volley past a stranded goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

More teams

The hosts thought they levelled matters in the 34th minute through Cote d’Ivoire’s Giovanni Sio, albeit, the effort was ruled out for offside after VAR replays.

The visitors’ ambition of holding onto their lead suffered a massive setback in the 43rd minute as goalkeeper Munir was given his marching orders by referee Yasin Kol for serious foul play.

After making a good save, the Morocco international intentionally stamped on Soner Ornek’s face.

That was the first time the 31-year-old was sent off since he began his professional career at Spanish side Ceuta B in 2008.

The penalty kick that followed the tackle was converted by Robert Piris as the first-half ended 1-1.

Piris completed his brace from the penalty spot in the 54th minute following a foul on one of the Genclerbirligi forwards.

Kaplan’s men sealed the win with six minutes left to play after Sio converted a pass from Sefa Yilmaz.

Alongside Nigeria’s Babajide Idowu, Boupendza - who now boasts of 10 goals in 14 league games played so far in the 2020-21 campaign - was in action from start to finish, while Ghana's duo of Isaac Sackey and Joseph Akomadi were not listed for action.

Article continues below

For the hosts, Senegalese midfielder Zargo Toure saw every minute of action, while goalscorer Sio was replaced in the 90th minute by Mustafa Seyhan.

Meanwhile, Guinea's Sadio Diallo and Togo's Floyd Ayite were not dressed by manager Kaplan.

With this result, Hatayspor dropped to sixth on the log having garnered 27 points from 16 games. Genclerbirligi occupy the 16th spot having accrued 19 points from the same number of games.