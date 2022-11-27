Belgium vs Morocco
Where's Bono? BBC commentators take 38 minutes to notice Morocco change goalkeepers just before kick off and repeatedly call Munir Mohamedi wrong name
Ewan Gennery
15:00 WAT 27/11/2022
- Bono not in goal despite being named in team
- Sang national anthem
- Was not in team photo
WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, also known as Bono, is not currently playing for his national team despite being named in the team sheet and singing the national anthem. The BBC commentators took 38 minutes to notice the change. Several times commentator Guy Mowbray referred to Mohamedi as Bono.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bono was present for all pre-match dignitaries, but seemingly disappeared before kick-off. BBC have noted that the keeper appeared to be complaining about an issue with his eyesight just before the match kicked off. Mohamedi deputised superbly, keeping a clean sheet as Morocco beat Belgium 2-0.
