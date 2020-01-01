Boubacar Kamara: I want to play in the Champions League with Marseille

The 20-year-old Senegalese midfielder has reiterated his commitment to the Stade Velodrome outfit

Boubacar Kamara has revealed he wants to continue his stay with Ligue 1 side Marseille beyond this summer in order to compete in the Champions League.

The French-born Senegalese has established himself at the Stade Velodrome since he was promoted to the first team in 2016.

The versatile midfielder featured in 24 league games last season to help the Phocaeans finished second in the division and nick a place in the top European competition.

Kamara has been linked to several European clubs following his consistent performances for Andre Villas-Boas’ men but has assured he will not be leaving Stade Velodrome this summer.

“No there is no doubt for me, I will continue the journey here. We have the Champions League, we finished second, the team remains the same so I will stay,” Kamara said in a pre-match conference.

“It was important to me to play the Champions League here. I don't want to leave Marseille. At the end of the season, I was not thinking of leaving. Nobody was, by the way. Everyone is involved in the project. It would seem weird to leave now.”

Kamara also starred for the Phocaeans as they finished as runner-up in the 2017-18 Europa League campaign.

The midfielder has made three appearances for the Stade Velodrome outfit this season, starting against Paris-Saint Germain, Best and Saint-Etienne.

The 20-year-old will hope to feature when Marseille take on Lille in their next league game on Sunday.

Kamara has featured for France at U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 level but he still eligible to play for Senegal.

Should he decide to switch his allegiance to the West Africans, he would bolster the Teranga Lions, who finished as runner-up in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.