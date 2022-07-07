Botswana 0-2 Nigeria: Onumonu and Ucheibe fire Super Falcons to victory

After a faulty start against South Africa, the reigning African champions bounced back to tame the Mares in Rabat

Nigeria recorded a 2-0 victory over Botswana in a Group C Women’s Africa Cup of Nations encounter on Thursday night.

Goals from Ifeoma Onumonu and super-sub Christy Ucheibe propelled the Super Falcons past the Mares at Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat.

Still upset by their 2-1 defeat to South Africa in their first match, Randy Waldrum’s side went into the fixture knowing that anything short of a win could dent their ambitions of emerging as African champions for a record 10th time.

Fuelled by this, the West Africans kicked off the game on a bright note as they dominated every department.

This dominance saw them play three corner kicks in the first ten minutes of the clash, however, that could not yield to goals as the Southern Africans put up a solid defensive network.

Notwithstanding, Nigeria took the lead in the 21st minute through Onumonu. A defence-splitting pass from Halimatu Ayinde found the Gotham FC striker, who turned the ball past goalkeeper Sedilame Boseja.

That early setback was a reality check for the Mares. Even at that, it was the Super Falcons who had another chance to double their advantage but Michelle Alozie failed to take advantage of Francesca Ordega’s pass.

Botswana’s first real chance came at the half-hour mark as they were awarded a free kick near the danger zone after Refilwe Tholakele was fouled.

Tholakele took the ensuing kick and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was forced to make a smart save.

Not satisfied with their one-goal lead, Waldrum’s team increased the tempo in the second half. That paid off in the 46th minute as Rita Chikwelu’s replacement Ucheibe rose above her markers to head home a well-taken corner kick by Toni Payne.

The rest of the encounter was characterised by several misses by the Nigerians who could have scored more goals.

Even with the introduction of Monday Gift for Ngozi Okobi, Regina Out for player-of-the-match Ordega, and Macleans Chinonyerem for Onumonu, the score line stayed unchanged.

Thanks to this result, Nigeria moved to second in Group C log behind leaders South Africa.

The Super Falcons face Burundi on Sunday night and another win would secure their place in the quarter-final.

On the other hand, Botswana will try Banyana Banyana for size with a place in the last eight in sight.