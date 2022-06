The defender becomes the latest piece in the club's rebuild

Newcastle United have completed the £35 million ($42.9m) signing of Sven Botman from Lille, the clubs announced.

Botman completed his medical on Tyneside on Tuesday before signing a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

Formal details are set to be concluded this week, at which point Botman will become the team's third first-team signing of the summer behind Matt Targett and Nick Pope.

More to come...