Borussia Monchengladbach star Thuram clarifies future amid Man City links

The French winger has been tipped to secure a move to one of Europe's top clubs after a bright start to his career at Borussia-Park

Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram has clarified his future amid links with a transfer to Manchester City.

Thuram has taken his career to new heights since joining Gladbach from Guingamp for €12 million (£11m/$14m) in July 2019.

The French winger committed to a four-year contract at Borussia-Park, and has since proven to be one of the bargain signings of the modern era in the Bundesliga.

More teams

Thuram has scored 18 goals in his first 53 appearances for Marco Rose's side, while also providing 15 assists, with his latest strike coming in a 4-1 home win over Schalke on Saturday.

He has impressed enough to attract attention from the likes of Barcelona, Milan and Juventus in recent months, while the Etihad Stadium has also been mooted as a possible next destination.

However, Thuram is not yet thinking about a possible move away from Gladbach, where he has been able to step onto Europe's elite stage while also earning a spot in Didier Deschamps' France set-up.

"I am currently fully, 100 per cent, concentrating on Borussia and I am very happy to be here. I have also not spoken to any other club," he told Kicker when asked to address speculation over his future.

"Borussia has enabled me to take many career steps, I play the Champions League and have made the leap into the national team.

"In Gladbach, I not only grew as a player, but also as a person, and have developed further.

"Borussia was the best choice for my career. "

Thuram's next chance to shine will likely come when Gladbach play host to Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Rose's men are currently sitting top of Group B on eight points, six ahead of their Italian opponents with only two fixtures left to play, while 13-time winners Real Madrid are only a point behind in second.

Gladbach are due back in Bundesliga action four days later away at Freiburg, where they will be looking for another victory to close the seven-point gap between themselves and reigning champions Bayern Munich at the top of the table.