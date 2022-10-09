Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Moukoko revels in Klassiker milestone: "It was sheer madness"

Youssoufa Moukoko reveled in becoming the youngest player to score a German top-flight goal in a match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Moukoko stirred BVB comeback

Overtook Ricken’s record

On cloud nine after the feat

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Cameroon prospect pulled a goal back for the Black and Yellows in the 74th minute after the Bavarians had taken a two-goal lead through Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane. With his strike, he became the youngest scorer in Der Klassiker between these two teams at 17 years and 322 days of age – overtaking Lars Ricken’s record achieved in 1995 at 18 years and 286 days.

WHAT HE SAID: In a chat with the BVB website, Moukoko claimed the feeling was extreme: "It was sheer madness. I lost it. Everyone was delighted. You can see that we're a team. We're delighted with every goal and especially with one against Bayern in the 95th minute.”

He also marvelled at the performance of Anthony Modeste who ensured that the fixture at Signal Iduna Park ended all square. “This goal will also give Tony the necessary self-confidence. I'm delighted for him. I learn a lot from him; he's like a father to me. We'll see many more goals from him. We did what the coach demanded of us. Now we can celebrate a bit. But on Tuesday we go again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win ensures Borussia Dortmund bounced back to winning ways after their 3-2 defeat at FC Cologne last time out. They moved to fourth on the log after accruing 16 points from nine matches in the 2022-23 campaign.

ALL EYES ON: Moukoko has now scored his third goal of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign – to equal his highest goal tally in the German top-flight since he was promoted to the first team.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

imago images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Moukoko scored his Bundesliga goal at the age of 16 years and 28 days, thus becoming the youngest goal scorer in the competition’s history.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Edin Terzic’s team are back in Champions League action in midweek when they host Sevilla. After that, they will come up against Union Berlin on October 16.