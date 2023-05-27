Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05: Lineups and LIVE updates

Borussia Dortmund look to end Bayern's domestic dominance as they compete to lift the prestigious Bundesliga trophy for the first time since 2011-12

Sitting at the pinnacle of the Premier League table, Borussia Dortmund could put an end to Bayern Munich’s domestic dominance when they host Mainz in the Bundesliga. With just one game left in Germany’s top division, the home side could write their names in the history books with three points in the final fixture.

A year after selling star-striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City not many would have predicted that the pendulum would swing in Dortmund’s favour at the end of the season.

But Edin Terzic’s team have defied all odds to reach the summit and Terzic could become the first manager since Jurgen Klopp to guide the BVB’s to the league title.

The Black and Yellows have been ruthless at home this season and enter the contest as favourites having won 14 out of 16 games played in their own backyard. BVB’s winning streak at home stretches to 11 games and they could equal the record of 12 straight home victories established in 1994.

Since the turn of the year, Mainz have had a roller-coaster of a season. The German outfit was riding on a winning streak of 10 games from February 11 to April 22, and a European spot, for the first time since 2014-15, looked likely for the team. But 4 shambolic results in the Bundesliga have pushed Mainz to the 9th spot in the table and have quashed their dreams of European qualification.

Their 4-1 loss to a relegation-threatened Stuttgart was an example of how much the club still needs to work to earn themselves a ticket to Europe next season. While the season might be over Bo Svensson’s side, they still could do Bayern Munich a huge favour if they produce an upset at Dortmund.

The 05ers could spoil Dortmund’s title celebration if they are able to produce a result away from home, which could give Bayern a chance to leapfrog their rivals and seal the title once again.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 confirmed line-ups

Borussia Dortmund XI (4-5-1):Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Brandt, Can, Bellingham, Malen, Adeyemi; Haller

Mainz 05 XI (3-4-2-1): Zentner; Hanche-Olsen, Bell, Fernandes; Caricol, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci; Stach, Lee; Onisiwo

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 LIVE updates

Borussia Dortmund's next fixtures

The Black and Yellows face Manchester United and Chelsea on the 30th of July and the 3rd of August respectively in their round of pre-season friendlies scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in the USA.