Borussia Dortmund and Hyderabad announce multi-year partnership

The Bundesliga club has signed a two-year partnership deal with the Indian Super League club with an option to extend...

Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad has announced a two-year partnership deal with Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

The partnership will be officially launched during Dortmund's Virtual Asia Tour on August 20, 2020. The two-year deal also has an option to extend for additional years with an extended scope until 2025.

Hyderabad will be the German club's fourth such partner and their first in India. They have existing deals with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, Australia’s NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan.

The grand launch of the partnership on August 20 will be streamed live on Hyderabad's social media channels.