Borussia Dortmund's Ghana visit: Fans excited by imminent arrival of Bundesliga side for Legends match

Supporters of the Black and Yellow cannot wait for the German side’s tour of the West African country where ex-players are set to play

Ghana fans cannot wait for the visit of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund who are set to line up a legends team against an African Legends side in Accra, among a host of other activities from June 8-12.

Dortmund will make a historic visit to the West African nation in partnership with Shooting Stars FC and ahead of the visit, the Black and Yellow have been teasing fans with a number of posts online.

🇩🇪✈️🇬🇭🔜 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 5, 2022

They started by posting a ‘coming soon’ with a plane flying from Germany to Ghana on Sunday before unveiling the hashtag #DortmundinGhana on Monday followed by a photo of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, who is also an assistant coach and scout at Dortmund, captioning it “When you see the new hashmoji #DortmundinGhana.”

When you see the new hashmoji #DortmundinGhana pic.twitter.com/X4KwkjNKQK — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 6, 2022

Fans cannot seem to wait for the visit.

“#DortmundinGhana can’t wait to see my favourite team in Germany visit my motherland,” said @abu_platini.

“Can’t wait to have the whole team in Ghana. Massive preparations for you all. We’re set!!! #SSFC #BVBLegends #AfricanGiants,” replied @kwaku_boako.

“#DortmundinGhana. I'm following cos [because] I naturally love everything Germany. But will there be jollof party?” posed @JustMaameAdjoa.

“Bring along the whole team, I wanna see [Erling] Haaland. He's my best player in FIFA,” said @obiaba_ny3, who would have loved to see Dortmund’s first team, including now-departed striker Haaland.

“The Black &Yellow Family @KatangaFellows shall be there to sing sweet melodies from the Land of Father John for you @BlackYellow,” promised @Kofiyesu_1.

“We are waiting. Please bring me a signed jersey from [Marco] Reus,” requested @KwabenaBallack.

A section of supporters reminded Dortmund not to forget sampling some local delicacies on their visit.

“There's a delicacy in Ghana called Gob3, don't forget to taste some when you come. It’s a mixture of beans and cassava powder called Gari,” commented @Gobe_eater.

Some fans want to see Dortmund extend the visit beyond Ghana.

“We need Dortmund in Tanzania,” commented @Khamiskahigwa.

“Mnaeza pitia Kenya tafadhali [please come to Kenya] @AFCLeopards will want to play against you,” said @JUNGLELAW12.

Others do not want Dortmund to leave them behind after the tour.

“Can you please take me along when you are going back?” requested @IKETERA6000 as @SnrSummer also made the same request, “Please take me along when going back to Germany.”

Some fans wanted to know those who will form the travelling party from Germany.

“Please is Andreas Moller coming? I still remember his penalty kick against England in Euro96 Cup tournament. He was my favourite Dortmund player back in the days,” said @JayWordGh.

The visit seems to be winning Dortmund a new set of supporters from rival teams.

“From today, I am supporting BVB from Ghana. Best club in the world, goodbye Man Utd,” commented @JozefArrezted.

However, some fans see no sense in the visit.

“Makes no diff [difference] you’ll be surrendering to Bayern [Munich] come next season,” commented @ABZ48355139 alluding to the dominance Bayern have enjoyed in the Bundesliga, winning the last 10 straight titles.

Dortmund are currently enjoying a good relationship with Ghana after they allowed Addo to combine his club duties with the Black Stars job.

Ghanaian great Abedi Pele Ayew, former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour, as well as ex-Dortmund players Ibrahim Tanko of Ghana and Sunday Oliseh of Nigeria as some of the legends set to grace the match.