Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Addo backed for Ghana top job

The former winger has been seen as a good candidate to replace CK Akonnor

Former Fenerbahce man Sam Johnson believes Borussia Dortmund and ex-Black Stars winger Otto Addo will make a good coach for the national team.

The West Africans are hunting for a new boss following the dismissal of CK Akonnor for a run of uninspiring performances on Monday.

Addo, who represented Ghana at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2006 World Cup, has been heavily linked to the Black Stars vacant position, as have Ghana-born former Netherlands midfielder George Boateng and Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac, who coached Ghana at the 2010 World Cup.

“I prefer a local for the Black Stars and Otto Addo has the capabilities to coach the Black Stars. He’s been a coach for a while, although he’s not coached a national team before,” Johnson told Empire FM.

“If we pick Otto Addo for the Black Stars, I would wish that he’s paired with someone. If we get some of the young coaches on the local scene to support him it will be very good.”

Rajevac, meanwhile, is the frontrunner for the job, according to reports.

The Serbian is looking to make a return to the Black Stars after steering the team to the quarter-final of the World Cup in South Africa.

Before that, he led Ghana to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship and the final of the 2010 Afcon tournament.

Veteran Ghanaian journalist Karl Tuffour, though, has concerns about the speculated second coming.

“There is a saying in the football fraternity that you never go back to a place where you had so much success. The pendulum has swung to a certain level; anything below that and you’re in trouble,” he said, according to Joy Sports.

“Millions of coaches around the world in the last 60, 70 years in the last 70 years do not make it a habit of going back. One or two have done, and it has turned out very bad.”

The Ghana Football Association is expected to name a new manager by the end of Thursday.

The new man will first be tasked to lead the Black Stars to victory in a 2022 World Cup qualifying doubleheader against Zimbabwe next month.