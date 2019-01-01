Bordeaux’s Maja and Saint-Etienne’s Bouanga make Ligue 1 Team of the Week

The African stars have been rewarded for their impressive performances with a spot in the French top-flight's best XI players of the week

Bordeaux forward Josh Maja and Saint-Etienne star Denis Bouanga have been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week.

The 20-year-old Nigerian forward Maja grabbed his first career hat-trick to help the Girondins secure a 6-0 demolition of Nimes on Tuesday.

His performance saw him join Super Eagles legends Peter Odemwingie, John Utaka, and Victor Agali on the exclusive list of Nigerians who have scored thrice in a match in the French top-flight.

Bouanga, meanwhile, produced a man-of-the-match display in their 4-1 victory against Nice at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Wednesday.

The Gabonese forward scored twice in the encounter to help Claude Puel’s men end a three-game winless run and put behind them their elimination from the Europa League.

On the back of the showings, the African stars have been named among the best XI players in the French top-flight.

Les Marseillais en force dans le #11TypeFans de la J16 🔥



🤗 Bienvenue aux petits nouveaux @joshmaja et Wesley Fofana !



Quels joueurs de cette équipe seront encore présents dans le #11TypeFans de la J17 ? pic.twitter.com/Unkcok1fOE — Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) December 6, 2019

Maja and Bouanga will hope to maintain the impressive form when Bordeaux take on Olympique Marseille and Saint-Etienne slug it out with Reims on Sunday.