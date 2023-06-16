Boost for Man Utd? Benfica willing to sell Goncalo Ramos for £80m

Manchester United have received a shot in the arm in their pursuit of Goncalo Ramos as Benfica are willing to sell the striker for £80m.

Man Utd in the hunt for a striker

Cooled down interest in Harry Kane

Have set sights on Ramos

WHAT HAPPENED? After dropping their interest in signing Tottenham's Kane due to his high price tag, the Red Devils have rekindled their efforts to sign the Portuguese striker. According to the Mirror, Benfica are willing to negotiate for Ramos who was in incredible form in the 2022-23 season, scoring 25 goals for club and country.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After selling Darwin Nunez to Liverpool in the previous summer for a transfer fee of £85m, including add-ons, Benfica are looking to strike a deal in a similar region which would be for around £80m plus performance-based incentives. Ramos' agent Jorge Mendes has already received a go-ahead from the club and will lead the negotiations with the Premier League outfit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Erik ten Hag remains keen to reinforce his team's striking department in the summer as barring Marcus Rashford, none of the United strikers have been able to produce the goods. However, despite having baulked at paying a large fee for Kane, it seems that United will have to dig deep if they want to add a quality forward to their roster. It has been reported that Atalanta have demanded a record price-tag of £86 million for Rasmus Hojlund while Napoli remain firm that they will not let Victor Osimhen leave this summer unless they receive around £131m for the striker.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With Kane & Osimhen's price tag proving to be a major stumbling block, United have turned their attention to the likes of Ramos & Hojlund along with Brighton's Evan Ferguson. It remains to be seen which forward finally pairs up with Rashford next season at Old Trafford.