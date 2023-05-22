Boost for Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle as Mohammed Kudus tells Ajax he will leave this summer

Mohammed Kudus has made it clear to Ajax that he wants to leave the club in the summer which has put some Premier League giants on alert.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghana international, who scored 22 goals for club and country in all competitions this season, is set to leave Ajax in the summer, according to The Athletic. Kudus has a contract with the Dutch side until 2025, and last month he rejected a new deal as he made the club aware of his intentions to leave.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ajax often sell players if they refuse to extend their stays at the club before entering the final 24 months of their contracts. They could ask for a transfer fee of around £40million ($49.8m) for the attacking midfielder, but the figure will fluctuate depending on which clubs show interest in signing him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Currently, three Premier League clubs, Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United, are keen on roping in the Ghanaian. The 22-year-old was very close to signing for Everton last season when Ajax stepped in and blocked the move.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOHAMMED KUDUS? The midfielder will be next seen in action on Sunday when Ajax face FC Twente in their final game of the season.