Boost for Arsenal? Kai Havertz tells Chelsea he won't sign new contract with Blues

Ritabrata Banerjee
Kai Havertz have informed Chelsea he will not sign a contract extension which comes as a huge boost for Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have already seen their opening bid for Kai Havertz rejected by Chelsea but the German attacker is keen on making a move to the Gunners. He has now reportedly rejected Chelsea's offer of signing a new deal according to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have set a price of £70 million on Havertz but the Gunners are trying to reduce the asking price. Havertz's decision not to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge thus comes as a huge boost for Mikel Arteta's side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also keen on recruiting the German international and Chelsea will hope that they place a bid for the player soon and sparks a bidding war. The player currently earns a salary of £220,000-a-week at Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly ready to match his wage demands.

WHAT NEXT FOR KAI HAVERTZ? The 24-year-old will be next seen in action for Germany when they face Colombia in an international friendly on June 20.

