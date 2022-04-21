Man Utd captain Maguire receives 'serious threat' to family home as police investigate

A spokesperson for Harry Maguire has confirmed that a threat was reported at the Manchester United captain's home, with police investigating the incident.

Police were sent to Maguire's home amid an anonymous threat, with authorities now searching for the culprit of a reported bomb threat.

The incident comes shortly after Maguire's Man Utd were defeated 4-0 by rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

What has been said about the threat?

“In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home," a Man Utd spokesman said. "He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter.

"The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

Maguire's season so far

The Man Utd captain has been a source of constant criticism throughout what has been an up and down season for the club.

Maguire has featured 35 times in all competitions this campaign, having made the move to Man Utd from Leicester for a record-breaking £80 million ($113m).

The club currently sits sixth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-place Tottenham and fifth-place Arsenal with both having a game in hand on the Red Devils.

Maguire hasn't just been a lightning rod for criticism at Man Utd but also with England, as the defender was booed by his country's own fans at Wembley in March.