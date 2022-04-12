Bolivia's PSG: Always Ready eyeing another Libertadores upset against Boca after stunning Corinthians

Having gone down to defeat in their opening Copa Libertadores match of the year, Boca Juniors will be hoping for better fortunes on Tuesday as the Bombonera welcomes its heroes in the competition for the first time in 2022.

But if the Argentine giants are expecting a straightforward 90 minutes in front of their own fans following last week's reverse to Deportivo Cali, they should think again.

While Always Ready will start as comfortable outsiders in the clash, the nouveau riche side from the towering heights of Bolivia's Altiplano region could well spring a surprise or two.

There is plenty about the club which catches the eye.

That name, for a start, is on a par with fellow Bolivians The Strongest as the Libertadores' most unusual in 2022.

The rather prosaic explanation for it is that Always' founders in 1933 were looking to convey a strong message in their choice while also showing off their knowledge of the English language.

Then, there is their shirt. The El Alto side are guaranteed a rough reception at the Bombonera, given that their home kit is an exact replica of the shirt worn by Boca's hated rivals River Plate – white with a red sash across the front.

To balance things out somewhat, Always also have their own Riquelme: confessed Boca fan Marcos, a journeyman striker whose career has taken him from the fifth-tier Primera D level of Argentine football to the Libertadores via spells in Chile and Peru as well as Bolivian giants Bolivar.

Getty

Always Ready also enjoy the distinction of playing in the highest top-level stadium in the world.

At 4,090m above sea level, the Estadio Municipal de El Alto even towers over La Paz's feared Estadio Hernando Siles, site of Lionel Messi and Argentina's humiliating 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Bolivia in 2009.

The club also represents a remarkable story of rebirth and triumph, having spent decades since its first golden age of the 1950s and 60s – during which they also became the first Bolivian club to tour Europe – in the lower reaches of the nation's league system and even on the verge of extinction.

Salvation came in the shape of the wealthy Costa family, who poured funds into Always Ready and, in 2018, oversaw their first promotion to the top flight in 28 years.

Two years later, the Millonario were crowned champions for the first time since 1957 and they followed up that success with a runners-up finish the following term – while the Costas' generous spending has earned the club the rather ambitious nickname of 'Bolivia's Paris Saint-Germain'.

“It is because of the investment Always Ready has made,” Andres Costa, the club's 27-year-old president, told Ole.

“This is a team which has invested a lot. We have tried to bring in players who are representatives of Bolivian football, hence the nickname.

“It is nice to be compared to a team with such great spending power. But in our team there are fighters, workers.

"In the Copa Libertadores, rather than talent, we have hard-working players, who are vital in a team.”

🇧🇴🔴⚪ @ClubAlwaysReady made a dream start to life in Group E, taking down @Corinthians tonight in La Paz!



🎥 @FTBSantander brings you another look at all of the best moments! pic.twitter.com/y2O33Glhf1 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) April 6, 2022

That combination of ability and tireless work ethic was on full display in last week's Libertadores opener.

Always battled to a stunning 2-0 victory over Brazilian giants Corinthians, who foundered in La Paz despite fielding stars like ex-Chelsea ace Willian, former Manchester City striker Jo and Tottenham and Barcelona old boy Paulinho.

Always may boast relative riches compared to their Bolivian peers, fielding national team stalwarts such as Alejandro Chumacero, Juan Carlos Arce, Rodrigo Ramallo and Cameroon-born defender Marc Enoumba, but they are dwarfed by the firepower Corinthians can draw on.

The altitude, of course, played its part, even at the slightly lower Hernando Siles, where they are playing this Copa, but the result is nevertheless a testament to the spirit and commitment the Millonario can muster when the odds are stacked against them.

So, could the club achieve the seemingly impossible and not just get a result against Boca too, but go on to qualify from one of this year's most difficult Libertadores groups?

After a rocky start to the 2022 season, which included sacking Guinness World Record-holding ex-Uruguay striker Sebastian Abreu as coach after just five games, they seem to have hit a groove and fear nobody in the competition.

“It is a dream to be here playing the Libertadores, it was already a dream to beat Corinthians at home,” Costas added to Ole.

Article continues below

“We have our feet on the ground because we are facing the biggest club in the Americas [Boca], but we believe in ourselves.

“We can keep making history, why shouldn't we think of getting through the group of death? We have to win all three home games and anything else we pick up on the road will be very welcome.”

Their name, then, is no lie: the Bolivian underdogs are more than ready as they set out to claim the scalp of yet another South American heavyweight.