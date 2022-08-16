Bolasie lauds Zaha for his impact at Crystal Palace, committing to 'go to war with him'

The former Eagle is impressed with the Ivory Coast international who he says is one of the top players in the English football

The Democratic Republic of Congo attacker Yannick Bolasie has suggested Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is one of the best in the Premier League and brings something special to the club.

The Ivory Coast international was on target as Palace held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the match staged at Anfield Stadium on Monday night.

The 29-year-old managed to beat the Reds' defence in the 32nd minute, and expertly controlled Eberechi Eze's pass before placing it way beyond the stretched Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

By getting on the scoresheet, the Elephant became the first Palace player to score in two different English top-flight matches against Liverpool at Anfield. He scored his other goal there in May 2015.

"Zaha is one of the big boys in the [Premier League], don’t let anyone tell you any different," Bolasie, who played for the London side from 2012-2016, tweeted.

"The quality and fight he brings for Palace is something special; if I am going to war I am taking him with me."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has shifted blame to the team owing to the way they conceded, stating it is the main difference between them and Manchester City.

He went on to laud Zaha for scoring an 'out of this world goal' to help his team get a point against the hosts who scored theirs through Luis Diaz.

"How they always get caught and for me, this is the difference between Liverpool and Man City, counter-attacks and that’s the difference between the two teams," Carragher said as quoted by Football London.

"Liverpool played well for most of the game but this was always the plan from Palace or any team coming up against them. Fabinho doesn’t do well at all but you have to look at the body position of Nat Phillips, compared to Zaha.

"If it was another team you’d say go in behind but Liverpool don’t do that. I think Van Dijk can sprint across and get into Zaha’s eyeline but the finish is absolutely out of this world against one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

"That is always going to be a problem that channel with pace."

Liverpool have collected two points in as many matches against Fulham and Palace, and their next assignment will be away to Old Trafford to play Manchester United who have lost their opening two matches against Brighton and Brentford.