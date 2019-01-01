Blow for Arsenal as Ceballos ruled out until mid-December

Arsenal have been dealt an injury blow following news that midfielder Dani Ceballos will remain on the sidelines until mid-December.

The Spain international picked up a hamstring injury against Vitoria on November 6 and sat out the Gunners' defeat to Leicester City ahead of the international break.

It has now been confirmed, however, that the Real Madrid loanee faces a further period out, though it is hoped he will return ahead of the busy festive run of fixtures.

