Blake Lively steps up involvement at Wrexham alongside co-owner husband Ryan Reynolds with her drinks company Betty Buzz named as training kit sponsors

WHAT HAPPENED? Lively, who is married to Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, owns a drinks company called Betty Buzz and the line of mixers will sponsor the training tops of all of Wrexham's teams.

The company's logo will also appear on the sleeve of the Wrexham women's tops next season as they return to the Adran Premier in Wales after being promoted as Adran North champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Gossip Girl actress Lively, 35, has been present at several Wrexham games this season alongside Reynolds as the men's team won the National League and gained promotion to League Two as National League champions.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The owners of Wrexham AFC reached out to me through official channels," Lively said to Wrexham's website. “Our team had, of course, heard of Wrexham AFC but once we officially learned about their refreshing vision, we knew it was the right official fit for our refreshing sparkling beverage. Officially.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh club will begin preparations for their return to the English Football League over the summer after a dream season in the National League.