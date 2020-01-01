Blackburn Rovers hand Oduor’s Barnsley second consecutive Championship loss

The hard-fought win allowed the hosts to move to within just two points of the league’s playoffs positions

Kenya international Clarke Oduor featured in Barnsley’s 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers in a Championship tie on Saturday evening.

The win saw Blackburn Rovers move to within just two points of the Championship playoffs positions as they downed Oduor’s side, who have now lost on two consecutive matches.

Adam Armstrong, the league’s current top scorer, scored the opener before half-time and that is his fourth goal in the last three matches. His clinical finishing ended up contributing big in condemning Barnsley, a side he spent time on loan with in the 2016-17 season, to another loss.,

More teams

Oduor was introduced in the 68th minute for Alex Mowatt, a player who has been starting ahead of him since coach Valerien Ismael’s arrival.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Sam Gallagher's half-volley doubled Blackburn Rovers lead in the 78th minute while Romal Palmer first goal for Barnsley denied the home side a clean sheet.

Oduor’s manager Ismael, whose reign started impressively, pointed out some positive lessons from his side in the away loss.

"The performance was exactly what we wanted. Intensity, aggressiveness, win the ball first time deep and try to finish quickly,” Ismael said according to Sky Sports.

"But you lose the game with 23 attempts, 11 corners, and we scored once. It's not enough. We have to learn about the killer mentality. In such a game when you are good in shape, you have to punish your opponent, you have to score, and have more confidence for the game."

On his part, Blackburn's Tony Mowbray said Barnsley made life very difficult for them.

“It was a dangerous game, wasn't it? I said it at half-time, the game panned out as I thought,” Mowbray said.

“Their front three are a pressing machine and you can't get past them unless you decide not to play and boot it to the front. We had Armstrong, [Harvey] Elliott and [Ben] Brereton.

“None are what you'd call dominant aerially. We found it hard to get beyond their front line and their wing-backs jump out as well.

Article continues below

“Credit to them, they made life difficult for us. It's Championship football. You either decide you are going to scrap everything for this game and play a different way or try and move the ball quick enough to give them problems. It was a tough game as I expected.

“They have young, athletic, motivated footballers, but we found a way to win and I think ultimately we deserved to win. I was disappointed with the goal we lost at the end which made the last couple of minutes a bit chaotic.”

Oduor and Barnsley will next be up against Birmingham City on December 1.