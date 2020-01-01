Gyan: Ghana players leave Black Stars 'with pain'

The 34-year-old striker talks about the Black Stars and retirement

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has revealed many past players of the national left the international scene unhappy.

The 34-year-old has not had the best of times with the Black Stars in the last year, a situation that saw him call time on his career before rescinding his decision soon after.

There have since been calls for his retirement after 17 years of service.

“If we look at things, people leave the national team with pain," Gyan, on the books of Indian Super League side NorthEast United last season, said on Adom TV.

"There are a lot of players, I can testify. I don’t want to mention names but for me, I am just there."

Gyan made his international debut against Somalia in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003, scoring in the match.

He has gone on to become Ghana's most-capped and all-time top scorer with 106 appearances and 51 goals.

He is also the highest-scoring African at the World Cup with six strikes to his name. In 2010, he was named BBC African Footballer of the Year.

At Afcon, the forward is the second-highest scoring Ghanaian at the tournament with eight goals.

“The people at the top have seen what I have done so if they decide to give me a farewell something, definitely my soul will be happy. Although people appreciate me it will depend on how to do it," Gyan said on a possible retirement.

"I will do my job till the time I am done. I can decide with my team that I will play a testimonial game. GFA can decide that they will do something for me [play a game or something]. It will depend on them.

“Secondly it will depend on me on how I want to go about it. For now, I am still in the game but as time goes on, ideas will come.

“I haven’t planned [on how I will exit the Black Stars]. I am still playing. It is natural. I could tell you that I will retire in four years but I can call my brother the next day and tell him that I cannot continue playing.

"It depends on how the day goes. Every day, the human body changes so let’s see how it goes but for now, I am okay and playing football."

Just a month to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year, Gyan sensationally retired from international duty over displeasure about being stripped of the Ghana captaincy.

He, however, rescinded his decision in time to make the Black Stars squad for the tournament where he played a peripheral role as the West Africans were eliminated in the Round of 16.

The former Sunderland and Udinese man has since not been called up for Black Stars duty.