Big boost for Man Utd as Cavani, De Gea & Pogba all return for AC Milan clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed three key players back into the fold in time for a crucial Europa League outing

Manchester United have been handed a big boost ahead of their clash with AC Milan as Edinson Cavani, David de Gea and Paul Pogba have all been declared available for selection.

Cavani and Pogba missed the first leg of the last-16 Europa League clash through injury as the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, with Dean Henderson deputising for De Gea between the sticks after the Spaniard was quarantined following a trip to his homeland.

The club have now confirmed that all three men will travel to Italy with the rest of the squad on Wednesday, as will Donny van de Beek after shaking off a muscle problem, but Anthony Martial has been left out while he continues his recovery from a hip issue.

What's been said?

"David de Gea is back in the squad after taking paternity leave to witness the birth of his first child, while Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek return to bolster our midfield flexibility," a statement on United's official website reads.

"Edinson Cavani is also available for selection once again, though Anthony Martial has not overcome the injury he picked up in the first leg."

Further team news

Nathan Bishop, Eric Bailly and Shola Shoretire were all named in the squad for the first leg, but will be left behind as United aim to beat Milan at San Siro on Thursday night.

Experienced midfielder Juan Mata will also miss out, while Amad Diallo has retained his place after scoring his first goal for the club against the Rossoneri last week.

Increased firepower for San Siro trip

United struggled to create clear-cut chances during the first meeting with Milan as Martial cut an isolated figure up front before being taken off injured.

Diallo's improvised header from a defence-splitting Bruno Fernandes pass marked the only real occasion the Red Devils were able to get in behind, but Solskjaer will have far greater options at his disposal in the second leg.

In addition to Cavani and Pogba, the Norwegian will also be able to call upon Marcus Rashford again after he made his return from an ankle injury in the Premier League win against West Ham at the weekend.

Article continues below

Rashford is the second-top scorer in the United team this season with 18 to his name, five behind Fernandes, while Cavani is joint-third alongside Martial and Scott McTominay on seven.

Milan are in pole position to qualify for the quarter-finals having already banked a vital away goal, but the Red Devils have a great record away from home in 2020-21 and an increase in firepower will surely see them produce an improved performance in the Italian capital.

Further reading